Land Minister Scraps Highway Plan amid DP’s Claims about First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

Land minister Won Hee-ryong has announced that a project to construct an expressway linking Seoul and the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong has been scrapped after the opposition alleged preferential treatment for First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family.Following a consultation with the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Thursday, Won said that he has made the decision as the minister in charge to suspend the project in order to prevent a waste of national resources as a result of the opposition’s claims.The minister accused the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) of being invested only in disseminating falsehoods to perpetuate the allegation, stressing that the land in question belonging to the first lady's family cannot be developed as it is an ancestral burial ground.Won said he would give up his position and political career should an investigation find that there had been an exchange of favors or pressure for the Kim family's benefit, while urging the DP to do the same if its claims are found to be false.The DP, which plans to send a task force to the site in question, has suggested that a relocation of the end of the expressway in Yangpyeong from a point that had passed a feasibility study was considered to benefit the first lady's family.The PPP, for its part, filed complaints with the police against former DP chief Lee Hae-chan, who made the initial assertion, as well as the operator of a YouTube channel that produced related content, claiming defamation through the distribution of false information.