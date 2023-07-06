DP Ramps up Offensive over Claims of Favoritism with Highway Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is ramping up its offensive over an alleged attempt to reroute an expressway linking Seoul and the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong to benefit the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.The DP has launched a task force to probe suspicions that in May, higher-ups improperly pressed for the relocation of the end of the highway in Yangpyeong from a point that had passed a feasibility study two years prior.On a local radio program on Thursday, DP Rep. Kang Deuk-gu, who heads the task force, said a considerable tract of land near the relocated endpoint was confirmed to be owned by the first lady and the family of her mother, Choi Eun-soon.The lawmaker called for an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection, estimating that Kim’s family stood to reap profits of more than double the current value.The DP also plans to seek a parliamentary investigation if deemed necessary.Kang and task force members visited the site in question, where DP Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom said the allegations, if proven to be true, would constitute the gravest example in history of a cartel operating for the vested interests of a select few.