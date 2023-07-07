2 More Officials Indicted for Itaewon Crowd Crush Granted Bail

Photo : YONHAP News

Two additional officials indicted for mishandling the Itaewon crush disaster last October will be released before standing trial.The Seoul Southern District Court on Thursday granted bail to former Yongsan Police chief Lee Im-jae and Song Byung-joo, the former head of the Yongsan emergency hotline situation room, around ten days before the expiration of their six-month detention.Lee and Song were indicted for failing to implement preventive measures ahead of an expected crowd in the Itaewon area for Halloween festivities, as well as their lax response to the tragedy.Lee also faces charges of ordering the falsification of the time of his arrival at the disaster site to conceal his own insufficient response.Bail was granted last month for Yongsan District chief Park Hee-young and Choi Won-jun, a former manager-level official handling the district's safety and disaster response, who were indicted for similar charges.Facing indictments for the destruction of evidence, Park Sung-min, a former intelligence officer at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, and Kim Jin-ho, a former intelligence officer at the Yongsan Police Station, were also granted bail.