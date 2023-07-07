DP Alleges Highway Benefit for First Lady's Family, PPP Claims Slander

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is ramping up its offensive over allegations that a highway was rerouted to guarantee financial benefits to the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee. The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has accused the opposition of perpetuating falsehoods, while land minister Won Hee-ryong has called for the project to be scrapped.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has launched a task force to probe allegations that an expressway linking Seoul and the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong was rerouted to benefit the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.The DP suspects that in May, higher-ups improperly pressed for the relocation of the end of the highway in Yangpyeong from a point that had passed a feasibility study two years prior.On a local radio program on Thursday, DP Rep. Kang Deuk-gu, who heads the task force, said a considerable tract of land near the relocated endpoint was confirmed to be owned by the first lady and the family of her mother, Choi Eun-soon.Kang called for an audit by the Board of Audit and Inspection, estimating that Kim's family stood to reap profits of more than double the current value. The DP also plans to seek a parliamentary investigation if deemed necessary.Kang and task force members visited the site in question, where DP Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom said the allegations, if proven to be true, would constitute the gravest example in history of a cartel operating for the vested interests of a select few.The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP), in response, convened an emergency meeting, where PPP Rep. Kim Jung-jae urged the DP to stop engaging in dishonest incitement and disseminating fake news ahead of next year's general elections.The PPP filed complaints with the police against former DP chief Lee Hae-chan, who made the initial assertion, as well as the operator of a YouTube channel that produced related content, for alleged defamation.Land minister Won Hee-ryong also announced that the highway project would be scrapped to prevent a waste of national resources as a result of the opposition's claims.He accused the DP of being invested only in disseminating falsehoods, stressing that the land in question cannot be developed as it is the family's ancestral burial ground.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.