Korean
English

Domestic

Pres. Yoon's Approval Ratings Sees Slight Increase

Written: 2023-07-06 14:43:08Updated: 2023-07-06 15:03:48

Pres. Yoon's Approval Ratings Sees Slight Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey carried out by four of the nation’s pollsters has found that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating saw a slight increase this week.

In the National Barometer Survey conducted on two-thousand-five adults between Monday and Wednesday, 38 percent of respondents said they believe Yoon is doing a good job, while 51 percent said otherwise.

The rate of positive responses climbed two percentage points compared to two weeks ago, while the negative evaluation slipped by four percentage points.

The survey also found that the approval rating of the ruling People Power Party slipped one percentage point to 34 percent while that of the main opposition Democratic Party jumped three percentage points to 28 percent, with the difference between the two parties narrowing to six percentage points from ten.

The National Barometer Survey is carried out by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research every other week via telephone. 

The latest poll has a 95 percent confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.
