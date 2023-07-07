Yoon to Head to Lithuania for NATO Summit, Poland for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders on the sidelines of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) Summit in Lithuania next week.The presidential office on Thursday announced the itinerary for Yoon's six-day visit to Lithuania and Poland from next Monday to Saturday accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee.Attending his second NATO Summit as an observer, Yoon will discuss the war in Ukraine, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and newly emerging security threats with world leaders.He will also hold bilateral talks with the NATO secretary general and heads of state of Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway, while the top office has confirmed that coordination is underway to arrange a meeting with Kishida.The first couple will then head to Poland on Wednesday evening for a state visit at the invitation of President Andrzej Duda. Yoon will attend a welcome ceremony on Thursday morning before sitting down for a summit with Duda to discuss advancing bilateral strategic ties to mark the tenth anniversary this year.Yoon will also meet the Polish prime minister and parliamentary leaders, attend a business forum, visit a local university and meet with South Korean residents.Regarding speculation that Yoon may visit Ukraine due to the proximity to the countries confirmed for the trip, the top office said there are no such plans.