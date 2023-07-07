Yoon to Discuss Enhancing Strategic Partnership in Poland

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will make a state visit to Poland next Wednesday after attending the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) in Lithuania.Yoon's first bilateral visit to a European nation will begin with a welcome ceremony Thursday morning followed by a summit with President Andrzej Duda to discuss advancing bilateral strategic ties which mark the tenth anniversary this year.A senior presidential official said that Poland expressed its intent several times to respectfully host Yoon and the first lady since extending an invitation last June, and the upcoming visit will serve to deepen cooperation with a strategic Eastern European country that acts as a gateway to Western Europe.In the summit, the leaders of South Korea and Poland may also discuss cooperation to help rebuild Ukraine.The presidential office brushed off speculation of Yoon's possible visit to Ukraine due to the proximity, saying there are no such plans.The trip is the first official visit to Poland by a South Korean leader since President Lee Myung-bak traveled there in 2009, some 14 years ago.