Yoon Pledges to Push Through Reforms during Talks with Younger Generation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday presided over a meeting to inspect policies related to youths and vowed to push ahead with reforms in pension, labor and education.In the meeting held at the Floating Island Convention Hall on the Han River that brought together youth representatives, Yoon said his partners on the campaign trail were young people and thanks to them, he was elected.Yoon said he made it this far due to public support for agenda items that were chosen by youths and vowed to build a nation that brims with justice and hope.He said the government is currently a minority group in parliament with none of his campaign pledges submitted as bills having passed or even properly discussed. Still, Yoon said he remained hopeful as he believes fundamental reforms will be possible from next year, hinting at a ruling party victory in the general elections.The president promised to carry out pension, labor and education reforms, highlighting public consensus, the rule of law and flexibility.The meeting was attended by some 650 people, both off- and online, including members of youth policy coordination committees, youth advisers for each ministry and youth interns.