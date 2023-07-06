Police Find Suspected Remains of Infant Buried by Mother

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating a mother who allegedly buried her one-day-old baby in a garden have found remains suspected to belong to the infant.The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency discovered the remains at around 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the cited garden in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province with one police official noting that only the bones remained.The mother is accused of secretly burying her baby girl after she died one day after giving birth to her at an Incheon hospital in August 2016.She was detained ahead of a seven-year statute of limitations for the abandonment of a corpse set to expire in early August.Police made the urgent arrest on Wednesday after being notified of a case of an unregistered baby from local authorities. Investigators will conduct genetic testing to verify the identity of the remains.