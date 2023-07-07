Gov't Declassifies Documents Related to First Inter-Korean Accord after Division

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry has unveiled newly declassified documents that show secret contacts made in the lead up to the July 4 joint inter-Korean communique in 1972, the first agreement the two Koreas signed after the division of the Korean Peninsula.The one-thousand-678 page dossier disclosed Thursday consists of two booklets recording inter-Korean meetings held between November 1971 and February 1979 including transcripts of confidential contacts.However some 230 pages are redacted for privacy and national security reasons.The disclosure is the third of its kind after similar documents on cross-border dialogue were declassified twice last year.The materials can be viewed at the Office of the Inter-Korean Dialogue, the National Institute for Unification Education and the unification ministry's Information Center on North Korea.