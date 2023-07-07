Top Executives from 89 Companies to Accompany Pres. Yoon to Poland

Photo : KBS News

Chief executives from 89 business entities including LG and Hanwha will accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol during his state-visit to Poland next week.The Federation of Korean Industries announced the delegation lineup on Thursday that includes companies in a range of sectors such as aviation and defense.The firms were selected from those who submitted applications to the federation based on potential business outcomes and their past trade and investment performance with Poland.The list includes executives of 24 large companies including LG, Hanwha, LS Corporation and Samsung Electronics as well as Hyundai Rotem which exports K2 battle tanks to Poland and Hanwha Aerospace which supplies K9 self-propelled howitzers and multiple rocket launchers.Some 300 South Korean companies currently operate in the European country.