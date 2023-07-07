Gov't to Release Assessment of Japan's Fukushima Discharge Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to release the comprehensive outcome of its two-year safety assessment of Japan's planned discharge of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.The outcome will be publicized at 11 a.m. on Friday in a daily briefing on the discharge at the government complex in Seoul.Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu, who is leading the government’s task force on the discharge, and Chairman Yoo Guk-hee of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission(NSSC), who oversaw the production of the report, will provide a detailed explanation of the assessment.As announced by First Vice Minister of Government Policy Coordination Park Gu-yeon on Thursday, the results from Seoul's own verification led by the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety since August 2021 will be revealed during the daily briefing.The assessment will be based on the institute's own analysis, raw data obtained by a South Korean team of experts that conducted on-site inspections in May, an evaluation of Japan's test of release facilities and the views of South Korean experts on the International Atomic Energy Agency's final report.Shin Jae-sik, the head of the radiation emergency bureau at the NSSC, said the report will also contain Seoul's recommendations to Tokyo regarding the upcoming release.Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi will visit South Korea on Friday evening and meet with foreign minister Park Jin and the NSSC chief on Saturday.