Heavy Rains to Hit Jeju, Southern Regions Again Friday

Photo : KBS News

Heavy rains will hit southern regions and Jeju Island again on Friday, while cloudy skies are forecast for the capital region and Gangwon Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration forecast on Friday, 50 to 150 millimeters of rain is expected in the South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces and on Jeju Island until Saturday, while 20 to 100 millimeters are forecast for North Jeolla and the southern parts of North Gyeongsang Province.The southern parts of Chungcheong Province and northern parts of North Gyeongsang Province are set to see between five and 30 millimeters of precipitation.Torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are likely to hit parts of Jeju Island and South Jeolla Province from Friday morning and North Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces from Friday afternoon.The rain is expected to let up on Saturday morning, except on Jeju and in southern coastal areas.Afternoon highs are forecast to reach 22 to 33 degrees Celsius on Friday, slightly higher than the previous day in the capital region and Gangwon Province, but much lower in Chungcheong and southern regions.