Latest Proposals in 2024 Minimum Wage Talks Offer Small Concessions

The labor and management delegations of the minimum wage-setting panel offered the slightest of concessions on Thursday as negotiations continued.At the eleventh plenary session of the Minimum Wage Commission at the government complex in Sejong City, the labor representatives suggested raising the minimum wage for next year to 12-thousand won per hour, while the management side proposed 97-hundred won.Compared to their proposals on Tuesday, labor lowered their rate by 130 won to now call for a 24-point-seven-percent rise in next year’s minimum wage, while management raised theirs by zero-point-eight percent with a 50-won increase.The latest suggestions would mean that a full-time minimum wage worker will earn over two-point-five million, or just shy of two-thousand U.S. dollars, won per month with the wage proposed by labor and a little more than two million won with management’s.Additional proposals were presented behind closed doors on Thursday, which will be revealed in a 12th plenary session set for next Tuesday.The trilateral panel composed of nine representatives each from labor, management and the general public has already missed a deadline to set next year’s rate. It must hand over the set rate to the labor minister by the middle of this month in order for the minister to proclaim the rate by August 5.