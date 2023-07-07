Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Current Account Returns to Black in May

Written: 2023-07-07 08:36:07Updated: 2023-07-07 09:08:44

Current Account Returns to Black in May

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s current account balance returned to the black in May on the back of a trade surplus and increased dividend payments from overseas.

According to tentative data by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account balance logged a surplus of one-point-93 billion U.S. dollars in May, reversing from a deficit of 790 million dollars a month earlier.

The current account balance for the first five months of the year, however, posted a shortfall of three-point-44 billion dollars, down 22-point-25 billion dollars from a year earlier.

The balance of goods posted a surplus of one-point-82 billion dollars in May, coming in positive for the second consecutive month.

Exports slipped 14-point-seven percent on-year in May, the ninth straight month of decline since September of last year, while imports fell 13-point-five percent on-year.

The balance of services also marked a shortfall of 910 million dollars, with the travel balance logging a deficit of 820 million dollars as trips to Japan sharply increased.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >