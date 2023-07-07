DP Stages Emergency Action to Protest Japan's Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) staged an overnight sit-in at the National Assembly on Thursday to protest Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.About 120 DP lawmakers gathered in front of the assembly at 7 p.m. Thursday, launching a 17-hour emergency action to protest the discharge after the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) released a report concluding that Japan’s discharge plan meets international safety standards.DP Chair Lee Jae-myung pointed out that the IAEA’s report did not explicitly recommend or approve of the water release and absolved the agency of any responsibility for the outcome, which he said is tantamount to admitting to the risk of the discharge.Regarding the meaning of the 17-hour emergency action, DP floor leader Park Kwang-on said that it took 17 hours to cause a great disaster after the Fukushima plant lost its cooling function and suffered a meltdown in 2011.After the remarks by the party leaders, DP lawmakers took turns delivering speeches until midnight, criticizing the government’s response to Japan’s plan and demanding it be withdrawn. The lawmakers resumed the relay speeches at 8 a.m. on Friday.