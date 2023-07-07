N. Korean Students Sweep Top Spots in Hacking Contest

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean university students swept the top places in a hacking contest hosted by a U.S.-based information technology(IT) company in May.According to the homepage of North Korea's Kim Chaek University of Technology and Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Friday, a student from the university won first place with a perfect score of 800 in a hacking contest organized by Indian software company HackerEarth from May 20 to 27.Other students from the university took the third and fourth places, while the runner-up was a student from Kim Il Sung University among some 17-hundred participants presented with eight questions.Kim Chaek University of Technology said on its website that it is doubling its efforts to achieve even greater success next time without being complacent about this year’s result.RFA also reported that in another hacking contest hosted by HackerEarth from June 17 to 24, a student from Kim Il Sung University came in second and students from Kim Chaek University took fifth, sixth and ninth places.