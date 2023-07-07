US to Launch Global Coalition against Fentanyl, Synthetic Drugs

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States will launch a multinational consultative body to jointly respond to synthetic drugs amid the ongoing struggle with the highly addictive painkiller fentanyl in the nation.The U.S State Department said on Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a virtual ministerial-level meeting on Friday to launch a U.S.-led global coalition to address synthetic drug threats.A number of international organizations and 84 countries will reportedly take part in the coalition, which aims to combat the manufacture and distribution of illicit synthetic drugs, identify new drug trends, and reduce drug harm.Todd Robinson, an assistant secretary for the State Department's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, said in a briefing on Thursday that the department is stepping up cooperation with international partners to cut off the supply chains of illicit synthetic drugs and fentanyl, a top public health and national security priority.South Korea will reportedly participate in the coalition, while China, considered the main source of fentanyl entering the U.S., will not.