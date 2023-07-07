Land Minister Says Highway Project Axed Unilaterally amid DP’s Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Land minister Won Hee-ryong said on Friday that he unilaterally decided to scrap a project to build a highway linking Seoul and the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong after the opposition alleged preferential treatment for First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family.On a local radio program, Won said that while he had initially considered excluding only a part of the project concerning land owned by the first lady's family, he ultimately decided to cancel it entirely in the face of perpetual allegations by the opposition to the end of the administration.Asked whether he has the authority to scrap a project that was one of President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign pledges, the minister said he was prepared to step down to take responsibility for announcing the decision, adding that he has yet to hear from the president.On the possibility that the project may be reconsidered, the minister said it could only be put back on the table if the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) explains itself and apologizes for peddling fake news about the first lady and her family.The DP has alleged that in May, higher-ups improperly pressed for the relocation of the end of the highway in Yangpyeong from a point that had passed a feasibility study two years prior to guarantee financial benefits to the first lady's family, who own nearby land.