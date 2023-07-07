Police Uncover More Killed Infants in Probe into Unregistered Births

Photo : KBS News

The police continue to uncover cases of dead infants as the investigation into babies unregistered in the state system carries on.The National Office of Investigation(NOI) under the National Police Agency said on Friday that as of 2 p.m. the day before, 780 out of 867 submitted cases of unregistered newborns were being investigated, an increase of 30 percent from Wednesday.The police said that confirmed deaths have climbed to 27, eleven of which are being considered cases of killings.On Friday, the Gyeonggi Nambu police referred to the prosecution a case of a mother in her 20s accused of killing her one-month-old son and discarding the body in the central city of Daejeon four years ago.In the southwestern city of Gwangju, a mother in her 30s has been taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of her six-day-old daughter from neglect in 2018 and discarding her body in a garbage bag.The police are attempting to ascertain the whereabouts of 677 other children.The issue came to the fore last month with a case involving a mother in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, who has been referred to the prosecution for allegedly killing her two children after giving birth in 2018 and 2019 and hiding their bodies inside the refrigerator in the family home.