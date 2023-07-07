S. Korea Concludes Fukushima Release Plan Meets Standards

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has concluded that Japan’s plan to release wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant fulfills discharge standards and targets as well as international safety standards.The conclusion in a comprehensive scientific and technological report released on Friday is based on Seoul’s two-year review and on-site inspections by a team of South Korean experts in May.The report said that annual density measurements of 62 nuclides, excluding tritium, between 2013 and 2022 showed that the Advanced Liquid Processing System, known as ALPS, has met discharge standards since 2019.A weekly analysis of density for the exit and storage tanks of ALPS showed that six nuclides, including cesium-137 and cesium-134, which had exceeded standards in the past, no longer did as of May 2019.The density of tritium, which cannot be treated through ALPS, following dilution stood at one-thousand-468 becquerels per liter, within the target level of one-thousand-500 becquerels per liter.The government said that even under emergency situations, water with density exceeding the standard would be blocked through devices operating in phases.