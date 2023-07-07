Gov’t Concludes Japan’s Fukushima Plan in Compliance with Standards

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea has concluded that Japan's plan to release wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean fulfills various international safety standards and is expected to have an insignificant impact on South Korean seas. The release of the report preceded the arrival of the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) to brief officials here on the similar conclusion put forth by the agency earlier this week.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The South Korean government says Japan's plan to release wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant fulfills discharge standards and targets as well as international safety standards.Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination Bang Moon-kyu on Friday announced the outcome of Seoul's two-year review, on-site inspections by a team of South Korean experts in May, and an analysis of the recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).[Sound bite: Bang Moon-kyu, Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination (Korean-English Translation)]"Under Japan's release plan, total radiation density fulfills the maritime discharge standard and the level of tritium is lower against the standard, meeting the IAEA and other international standards. The first factor taken to review was the treatment capacity of the Advanced Liquid Processing System(ALPS), the second was the sufficiency of tritium dilution, the third was the response to facility malfunction, the fourth was radiation measurements in phases from water discharged from the K4 tanks through post-release monitoring and its adequacy, the fifth was the credibility of density measurements and the sixth was the pertinence of the radiation impact assessment."The report said that annual density measurements of 62 radionuclides, excluding tritium, between 2013 and 2022 showed that the ALPS has met discharge standards since 2019.The density of tritium, which cannot be treated through ALPS, following dilution stood at one-thousand-468 becquerels per liter, within the target level of one-thousand-500 becquerels per liter.The government said that even under emergency situations, water with density exceeding the standard would be blocked through devices operating in phases.The minister also emphasized that the impact of the discharge on South Korean waters was estimated to be insignificant.[Sound bite: Bang Moon-kyu, Minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination (Korean-English Translation)]"Research by a number of countries and a simulation by local agencies have found that it would take around four to five years or even ten years for the water to enter South Korean waters and have an effect. The impact of radiation, including that of tritium, was estimated to be scientifically insignificant at less than one-100-thousandth of the average density. As the government conducts radiation monitoring in domestic waters, we plan to expand the locations from the current 92 to 200. We also plan to conduct a monthly study at eight points in international waters near Japan."In a bid to ease public anxiety over impact on seafood, the minister said radiation testing for both domestic products and imports will be expanded, while maintaining an existing ban on imports from Fukushima and nearby regions.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is also seeking to quell concerns as he visits the country to explain the findings contained in his agency’s safety report in meetings with Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee and foreign minister Park Jin.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.