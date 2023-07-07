Japan's Nuclear Authorities Certify TEPCO for Fukushima Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

The release of water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant has cleared the last major hurdle after Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority issued a certification for plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO) on Friday.According to Japan's Kyodo News, the certification was granted after the agency concluded that no problems were identified in the outcome of TEPCO's inspections of relevant facilities.Since the completion of inspections on June 26, the agency's secretariat checked to ensure that there was no leakage or other issues in the discharge system and that water dilution facilities and emergency brakes were functioning properly.Ahead of the discharge set to start this summer, Tokyo plans to meet with the local fishing community to win their support, as it had previously promised not to push ahead with the plan without their understanding.