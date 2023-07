Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek to set up a hotline with Japan to facilitate the sharing of notifications and information on the release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee said on Friday that the Commission and Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority are expected to directly communicate in emergency situations, including earthquakes and power outages.Yoo said Seoul will continue to verify Tokyo's data to ensure that the water discharge conforms to international standards and targets.Asked about the timing of Japan's decommissioning of the Fukushima plant, Yoo said Seoul will continue to monitor developments in the neighboring country.