Parties Spar over Land Minister’s Cancellation of Highway Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political camps traded criticism after land minister Won Hee-ryong announced that he was scrapping a highway project amid the opposition's claim there was preferential treatment to benefit the family of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.At a party meeting on Friday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) policy chief Park Dae-chul said the residents of the Gyeonggi county of Yangpyeong, where the highway was planned, are the ones who will suffer from the aftermath of the claims by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).Park accused the DP of a politically motivated propagation of falsehoods about the first lady.PPP chief spokesperson Kang Min-kuk said the project had to be called off in the face of the opposition's perpetual allegations aimed at dividing the nation.DP leader Lee Jae-myung, on the other hand, slammed the minister for demonstrating immaturity with his refusal to explain his reasoning, saying that the minister will pay the price for his irresponsibility.Members of the party’s task force on the project and the parliamentary land committee held a press conference urging the minister to withdraw his decision and pledging to consider a parliamentary investigation into the allegations.The DP has claimed that in May, higher-ups improperly pressed for the relocation of the end of the highway in Yangpyeong from a point that had passed a feasibility study two years prior to guarantee financial benefits to the first lady's family, who own nearby land.