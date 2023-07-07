Gallup Korea: Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Climbed to 38%

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating climbed slightly from last week.Gallup Korea said on Friday that 38 percent of the one-thousand South Korean adults questioned nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday believe Yoon is doing a good job, up by two percentage points from last week.Fifty-four percent of respondents negatively assessed Yoon’s performance of his duties, down two percentage points from last week.As reasons for giving positive marks on the president’s management of state affairs, some 20 percent cited diplomacy followed by his resoluteness and response to labor issues.Those who gave a negative evaluation cited the handling of Japan’s plan to release wastewater from the Fukushima plant, diplomacy and the president’s unilateral approach as reasons for their assessment.Gallup Korea said the latest results show that there were no issues that were significant enough to sway perceptions of the president.The survey also found that the approval rating for the ruling People Power Party remained unchanged from last week at 33 percent while that of the main opposition Democratic Party dropped by two percentage points to 32 percent.Thirty percent of respondents said they have no particular party that they support.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.