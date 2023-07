Photo : YONHAP News

The military conducted a small-scale exercise on defending the sovereignty of the Dokdo islets on Thursday.The Navy and Coast Guard took part in the drill without deploying aircraft. The exercise did not involve troops landing on the islets.This was the third Dokdo drill to be held under the Yoon Suk Yeol government, with the previous two held in similar fashion on a small scale without a public announcement.The exercise to defend the nation's easternmost islets was first conducted in 1986 and has been carried out biannually since 2003, consistently prompting a strong reaction from Japan in light of Tokyo’s territorial claims on the islets.