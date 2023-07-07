Menu Content

Landslide Crisis Alert Raised to Second Tier

Written: 2023-07-07 15:51:37Updated: 2023-07-07 16:22:06

Landslide Crisis Alert Raised to Second Tier

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Forest Service has raised the crisis alert for landslides from "interest" to "caution" as of 1 p.m. Friday amid a forecast of heavy rain in the country's southern regions.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, heavy rain alerts currently issued in the Jeolla provinces are expected to expand to the Gyeongsang region in the late evening, prompting the forest agency to raise the landslide alert by one notch from the lowest on the four-tier scale.

The forest service has called for thorough inspections in areas that suffered wildfires or are prone to landslides and has activated an emergency response system.

During downpours, people outdoors are advised to stop hiking or camping and take shelter while those evacuating from their homes should turn off the gas and electricity and notify neighbors.
