Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Worksite Death Prompts Probe into Serious Accidents Act Violation

Written: 2023-07-07 16:05:39Updated: 2023-07-07 16:45:46

Worksite Death Prompts Probe into Serious Accidents Act Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor ministry is trying to determine whether a violation of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act has been committed at a construction site in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province 

According to the ministry on Friday, a construction worker of a subcontractor of SM Construction fell 15 meters to the ground at around 2:45 p.m. Thursday while moving toward a mobile elevated work platform at the construction site for a factory of Hanyang Precision. The laborer, in his 50s, was immediately transported to the hospital but did not survive.  

The Serious Accidents Punishment Act can be applied in the latest incident as the construction costs for the building of the factory exceed five billion won.  

The act, which was put into effect on January 27 of last year, penalizes the owners or management of companies with jail time of over one year or a fine of up to one billion won, or around 800-thousand U.S. dollars, for a serious accident or death that occurs in the absence of relevant safety measures. 

The labor ministry has ordered the suspension of construction efforts as it is trying to determine whether the latest incident constitutes a violation of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and Occupational Safety and Health Act.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >