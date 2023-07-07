Menu Content

Politics

DP Ramps up Protest against Fukushima Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has questioned the credibility of the report issued by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that assessed Japan's planned release of wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean is in line with international standards.

The DP held an overnight sit-in at the National Assembly on Thursday, followed by a Supreme Council meeting during which they denounced the IAEA report and urged the Seoul government to express opposition to the discharge.

DP chair Lee Jae-myung said the contaminated water must not be released based on an irresponsible report and the government must take action against the move for the sake of national interests.

Floor leader Park Kwang-on took aim at IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi by pointing to the part of the report that said the UN agency is not responsible for the outcome of the discharge.

Rep. Jung Chung-rae, a Supreme Council member, said the IAEA is not a hospital that will treat people if the wastewater causes illnesses and warned against putting too much trust in the agency.

Other DP lawmakers called for a complete ban of all fishery products from Japan if the discharge goes ahead.
