LG Electronics Post Record Sales for Q2 Thanks to Home Appliances, EVs

Photo : KBS News

LG Electronics posted record high sales for the second quarter on the back of summer home appliances and electric vehicle(EV) parts despite a downturn in the global economy.In tentative estimates, the company said on Friday that its operating profit for the April-to-June period likely rose 12-point-seven percent on-year to 892-point-seven billion won, equivalent 684 billion U.S. dollars, while sales rose two-point-seven percent to exceed 19-point-nine trillion won.The sales figure is a record high for any second quarter in the company's history while operating profit is the second highest to date for the quarter.Thanks to the brisk performance, LG Electronics will again outpace Samsung Electronics in operating profit as Samsung, according to its tentative tally released earlier in the day, posted some 600 billion won in the second quarter due to the sluggish chip sector.LG's robust earnings are attributed to sales of premium consumer goods and EV parts as well as its own efforts to improve production costs and restructure its business portfolio.The company will release its final earnings report later this month.