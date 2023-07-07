IAEA Chief Says Well Aware of Concerns in S. Korea over Fukushima Water Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) says he is well aware that there are concerns in South Korea over Japan’s plan to release wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made the remark on Friday during a news conference in Tokyo and added that he intends to provide an explanation about the water release plan when he visits South Korea.Grossi said details on his trip to South Korea are still being coordinated, adding that he wants to meet with opposition camp lawmakers.Stressing that trust is important, Grossi said the IAEA is scientific and neutral.The IAEA chief is set to arrive in South Korea on Friday for a three-day stay and explain the findings contained in his agency’s safety report in meetings with Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee and foreign minister Park Jin.