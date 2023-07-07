Foreign Minister Park to Visit Jakarta Next Week for Regional Gatherings

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin will visit Jakarta for two days from next Thursday to attend gatherings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).The foreign ministry announced on Friday that Park is set to attend the ASEAN-South Korea foreign ministers' meeting and the ASEAN Plus Three meeting, which includes China and Japan.Park will also take part in the East Asia Summit(EAS) foreign ministers’ meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF), which will bring together the top diplomats of major countries including the U.S., China, Japan and Russia.In the string of meetings, Park will outline South Korea’s Indo-Pacific Strategy while sharing views with ASEAN member countries on the direction of pursuing cooperation as well as pending regional and global issues.Park may hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from China and Japan on the sidelines of the multilateral gatherings.If Park sits down for talks with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, the meeting would be the first to be held since Qin assumed Beijing’s top diplomatic post late last year.