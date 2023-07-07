Politics Ex-Justice Minister's Daughter Says Dropping Suits Against 2 Schools

Cho Min, the daughter of former justice minister Cho Kuk, says she is dropping the suits she had filed against Korea University and Pusan National University(PUS) for their decisions to revoke her school admission.



Cho announced her decision on her social media account on Friday, saying she plans to start all over again from scratch. She said she will ponder her future in which she hopes to contribute to society as a citizen of South Korea.



Korea University and PUS each canceled Cho’s admission after Cho’s mother, Chung Kyung-shim, was sentenced to four years in prison over academic fraud related to her daughter's university admissions.



Cho’s statement came as the first hearing on her appeal regarding PUS was set to be held on July 19 and the first hearing on her appeal involving Korea University was scheduled for August 10.



Observers in the legal sector believe that Cho decided to drop the suits as the prosecution is mulling on whether or not to indict her on academic fraud with the statute of limitation on related charges set to expire in about 50 days.