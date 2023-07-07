First NCG Meeting with US Set for July 18 in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The inaugural meeting of the new Nuclear Consultative Group between South Korea and the U.S. will be held in Seoul on July 18.The presidential office made the announcement in a press release Saturday saying the two sides will discuss information sharing, consultation mechanism and joint planning and execution aimed at strengthening nuclear deterrence against North Korea.This comes after the allies agreed to launch the NCG in the Washington Declaration adopted in April that seeks to step up U.S. extended deterrence for South Korea.The upcoming meeting will be led by the two sides' national security offices with defense and foreign ministry officials also attending.The co-chairs for the talks are Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, U.S. National Security Council coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs Kurt Campbell and council coordinator for defense policy and arms control Cara Abercrombie.The two sides initially planned to appoint deputy minister-level officials to lead the talks but decided to elevate the rank to the vice minister level for the first round of talks.The NCG will be held every quarter and results of the meeting will be immediately reported to the presidents.U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan earlier said the inaugural meeting will show that the U.S. is quite serious about taking this effort forward.