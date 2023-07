Photo : KBS News

South Korea has been elected to the council of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization(FAO) for the 13th consecutive time.Seoul's agriculture ministry said Korea will serve on the executive organ for the next term lasting through June 2027.Nine Asian countries were elected to the council during the agency's 43rd general assembly including China, Japan, India and Indonesia.The FAO is a UN body tasked with eradicating famine, improving nutrition and easing food instability. Its council convenes two to three times a year and coordinates future plans, business directions and budget affairs before they are referred to the general assembly.