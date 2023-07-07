IAEA Chief Arrives in Seoul to Explain Report on Fukushima Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi arrived in South Korea late Friday night, and was met by a crowd at Gimpo airport protesting Japan’s imminent release of treated radioactive water into the sea.The IAEA chief 's visit is aimed at explaining the analysis of the U.N. watchdog's safety review of Japan's planned release of water from its crippled Fukushima plant.While in Japan, Grossi delivered the IAEA's report on Tokyo's water release plan to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.The agency had concluded in Tokyo that Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the plant into the sea is consistent with international safety standards.The report was regarded as a blessing for Japan's planned water discharge, expected to begin in August.It, however, prompted serious concerns in South Korea and other countries, where many believe the IAEA may have neglected or failed to verify the potential long-term impact of treated wastewater on people and the environment.During his three-day stay in Seoul, the IAEA director general is expected to hold meetings with Yoo Guk-hee, head of South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, and Foreign Minister Park Jin. He also plans to meet officials from the main opposition Democratic Party.