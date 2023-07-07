Parties Continue to Feud over Scrapped Highway Project

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties continue to spar over a highway project that was scrapped amid the opposition's claim of preferential treatment for the first lady's family.The ruling People Power Party said the foiled project was due to fake news by the main opposition Democratic Party. In a Facebook post Saturday, its chairman Kim Gi-hyeon said the DP should take responsibility for the uproar caused over the construction of the expressway meant to benefit residents of Yangpyeong county in Gyeonggi Province.Kim said the DP is only good at spreading groundless rumors and fake news and demanded an apology. He also noted a section of the highway route passing near land owned by former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, asking if that is preferential treatment as well.PPP spokesperson Yoon Hee-seok also said that no job gets done because the DP interferes with all state projects and slammed the accusation it raised.Meanwhile the DP issued a statement earlier blasting land minister Won Hee-ryong's announcement to scrap the project, much like a child having a tantrum and destroying something that one can’t have, and vowed to carry out the project in its original form.It also questioned minister Won's remark that he was not aware the end of the highway was near land owned by the first lady's family, citing related questions exchanged during a parliamentary inquiry last year.