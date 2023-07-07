VOA: Vehicles, People Spotted at N. Korea Parade Training Ground

Photo : KBS News

North Korea appears to be preparing for a military parade.Voice of America said Saturday that satellite images by private earth observation company Planet Labs taken Thursday show a large number of vehicles gathered at a training ground northwest of Mirim air base in Pyongyang.Noting satellite photos from late last month indicated empty space, the report said the assembly of vehicles for parade preparations is likely nearly complete.The images also identify groups that appear to be troops standing in rows.North Korea is widely expected to hold a large-scale event around the time of what it calls Victory Day on July 27 celebrating the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War armistice agreement.The regime often marks with more fanfare anniversaries that end with the numbers zero and five.