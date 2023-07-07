Foreign Minister, IAEA Chief Discuss Fukushima Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin met on Saturday with the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who arrived in South Korea the previous day to explain the analysis of the nuclear watchdog’s safety review of Japan’s plan to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima plant.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Park met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi at the ministry building in Seoul on Saturday afternoon.In the meeting, Park reportedly said that the Seoul government has maintained a position that the safety of Japan’s discharge should be verified objectively and scientifically and must be handled in a manner that meets international laws and standards.Grossi reportedly explained to Minister Park the analysis of the IAEA’s safety review of the planned discharge.After the meeting, Park told reporters that the two sides held in-depth discussions about cooperation between Seoul and the IAEA over the scientific verification of the safety of the discharge and ways to allay the concerns of South Koreans.The IAEA chief tweeted that what starts now is even more important than the work done so far, adding that the IAEA will remain at the Fukushima plant ensuring safety every step of the way.Grossi will meet with the main opposition Democratic Party officials on Sunday morning before departing for the Pacific Islands.