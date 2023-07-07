IAEA Chief Meets S. Korea's Nuclear Safety Head

Photo : KBS News

The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) met with the head of South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission (NSSC) on Saturday to explain the analysis of the United Nations watchdog's safety review of Japan's planned release of treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima plant.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who arrived in the country on Friday night, met with NSSC chief Yoo Guk-hee at the government complex in Seoul on Saturday.In the meeting, the IAEA chief explained the result of the IAEA’s published comprehensive report on Japan’s plan to discharge contaminated water.Yoo asked the IAEA to allow South Korean experts and groups to continue to participate in the IAEA’s future verification process in relation to the discharge, and Grossi reportedly said that he would seek ways to enable it.The IAEA chief also met with Foreign Minister Park Jin at the Foreign Ministry building in Seoul on Saturday.Grossi will wrap up his three-day trip to South Korea with a meeting with the main opposition Democratic Party officials on Sunday morning before departing for the Pacific Islands in the afternoon.