Localized Torrential Rains to Hit Central Region, Southern Inland Areas until Monday

Photo : KBS News

Cloudy skies are forecast for the nation on Sunday, while localized torrential rains will hit the central region and inland areas of the southern regions until Monday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration forecast on Friday, torrential rains of 30 to 60 millimeters per hour are likely to hit parts of the central region and southern inland areas as the atmosphere over the Korean Peninsula continues to be in a very unstable state.Caution is required for outdoor activities such as hiking or camping, as the rainfall will be accompanied by gusts, lightning and hail in some regions.Localized heavy rains are expected to continue until Monday, with cloudy skies forecast throughout the country.Afternoon highs are forecast to reach 27 to 34 degrees Celsius on Monday, similar to Sunday.