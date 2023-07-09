Opposition Party Meets IAEA Chief to Express Concerns over Fukushima Discharge

Photo : KBS News

The main opposition Democratic Party lawmakers met with the chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and urged the United Nations nuclear watchdog to stop Japan's planned release of treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima plant into the sea.The party’s special committee against the discharge made the urge on Sunday in a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi at the National Assembly.Rep. Wi Seong-gon, the chief of the committee, expressed deep regret over the IAEA’s conclusion that Japan’s discharge plan meets international safety standards, saying that South Koreans have serious concerns about the release.Wi said that the IAEA concluded that the impact on the human body would be minimal if the contaminated water was released gradually in a controlled manner, but the IAEA report was produced without verifying the performance of the Fukushima plant's custom purification system.The committee chief then made an official request to Japan to postpone the discharge and to consider other alternatives with the international community, and asked the IAEA to join the efforts.The IAEA chief said that the IAEA formed a special task force comprising prestigious experts from eleven countries, which carried out in-depth inspections and analysis of Japan’s discharge plan for over two years.Grossi said that he is well aware of South Korea’s concerns about how the discharge plan will be carried out, assuring that he proposed to the Japanese government that the IAEA remain at the Fukushima plant to ensure the discharge plan will be carried out properly.