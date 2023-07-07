Photo : YONHAP News

Three films from the South Korean crime action comedy “The Roundup” have drawn over 30 million moviegoers, becoming the first Korean film series to surpass that mark.According to the movie’s distributor ABO Entertainment on Sunday, “The Roundup: No Way Out,” the third installment of the series, topped ten-point-42 million ticket sales on Saturday, with the combined admissions of the three films surpassing the 30 million mark.The first installment, "The Outlaw," released in 2017, drew six-point-88 million admissions, and its sequel, "The Roundup," attracted 12-point-69 million viewers in 2022.The third installment, "The Roundup: No Way Out," exceeded ten million in audience numbers on July 1, becoming the 21st domestic film to reach the ten million milestone.The latest film stars Ma Dong-seok, who plays a tough cop who chases down a local drug ring.