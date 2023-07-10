Yoon to Depart for Lithuania for NATO Summit, Poland for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will travel to Europe for this year's North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) Summit in Lithuania and a state visit to Poland this week.Yoon, accompanied by First Lady Kim Keon-hee, will first visit the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius from Monday to Wednesday to attend the NATO gathering as the leader of a partner country.The president is scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with the leaders of about ten countries on the margins of the summit, including Norway, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Hungary, Romania, Sweden, Finland and Lithuania.Yoon will also have a four-way meeting with the leaders of NATO’s so-called “AP4” partner countries – South Korea, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.President Yoon is also expected to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during which Tokyo's plan to discharge wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant is likely to be discussed.The first couple will then head to Poland on Wednesday evening for a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Andrzej Duda. Yoon will attend a welcome ceremony on Thursday morning before sitting down for a summit with Duda to discuss advancing bilateral strategic ties to mark the tenth anniversary this year.Yoon will also meet the Polish prime minister and parliamentary leaders, attend a business forum, visit a local university and meet with South Korean residents.The president will be accompanied on his trip to Poland by an economic delegation of 89 people.