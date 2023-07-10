Opposition Lawmakers Head to Japan to Protest Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of opposition lawmakers will visit Japan as part of efforts to stop Tokyo’s plan to discharge contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.The eleven-member group comprising main opposition Democratic Party(DP) and independent lawmakers will depart for Japan on Monday morning for a three-day trip, beginning with a rally in front of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's official residence.The group will also visit the Japanese branch of the International Atomic Energy Agency to protest the water release and hold a sit-in demonstration in front of the Japanese Diet building.On Tuesday, the delegation plans to hold a meeting with a group of bipartisan Japanese lawmakers opposed to the discharge and release a joint statement.On the final day of the trip, the South Korean opposition lawmakers plan to hold a press conference with foreign correspondents in Japan and march against the release.Back home, DP lawmaker Woo Won-shik will continue his hunger strike in front of the National Assembly in protest of Tokyo’s discharge plan. Woo has been fasting for two weeks since June 26.