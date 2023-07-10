Ruling Party Chief to Embark on US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will embark on a weeklong trip to the United States on Monday.Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon will lead a delegation of party members to visit Washington, New York and Los Angeles from Monday to Sunday.The delegation will reportedly meet with U.S. officials from the White House including National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell, State Department officials and members of Congress to seek ways to enhance the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which marks the 70th anniversary this year.The group will discuss follow-up measures to the Washington Declaration signed by the leaders of the two nations during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the U.S. in April.Kim also plans to meet with Korean residents and entrepreneurs as well as U.S. think tank experts on the Korean Peninsula during the trip.