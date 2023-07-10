Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Party Chief to Embark on US Trip

Written: 2023-07-10 08:37:38Updated: 2023-07-10 10:21:23

Ruling Party Chief to Embark on US Trip

Photo : YONHAP News

The leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will embark on a weeklong trip to the United States on Monday.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon will lead a delegation of party members to visit Washington, New York and Los Angeles from Monday to Sunday.

The delegation will reportedly meet with U.S. officials from the White House including National Security Council Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell, State Department officials and members of Congress to seek ways to enhance the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which marks the 70th anniversary this year.

The group will discuss follow-up measures to the Washington Declaration signed by the leaders of the two nations during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the U.S. in April.

Kim also plans to meet with Korean residents and entrepreneurs as well as U.S. think tank experts on the Korean Peninsula during the trip.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >