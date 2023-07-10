Yoon Calls for Int’l Show of Resolve against N. Korea’s Nuke Ambitions

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged the international community to clearly demonstrate a strong resolve to stop North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.Yoon made the call in a written interview with the Associated Press published on Monday ahead of his departure for Lithuania to attend the annual summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO).Yoon reportedly said that now is the time to clearly demonstrate that the international community’s determination to deter North Korea’s nuclear weapons program is stronger than the regime's desire to develop nuclear weapons.The president said that South Korea will stress at the NATO meeting the importance of international cooperation against “North Korea's illegal acts.”Yoon also said that peace is most certain and reliable when it is backed by powerful force and deterrence, adding that strong international sanctions against North Korea effectively prevent the advancement of its nuclear and missile capabilities.He said that in Vilnius, there will be “several opportunities” for him to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden on a range of topics, such as the strengthening of trilateral security cooperation between Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.Yoon said he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also plan to hold a bilateral meeting there.