Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated China to win this year’s Asian Women’s Junior Handball Championship.The South Korean team, headed by Coach Oh Se-il, comfortably beat China 34-15 in the final match at Kowloon Park Sports Center in Hong Kong on Sunday to reclaim the title for the first time in four years since 2019.The biennial championship was launched in 2005 and South Korea has since clinched the title on every single occasion except in 2022, when the country sat out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.With the win, Team Korea also secured a ticket to compete in the 2024 Women's Junior World Handball Championship in North Macedonia.