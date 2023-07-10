PPP Floor Leader Calls for End to Strife over Highway Project Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok has urged the rival political parties to end the strife over alleged preferential treatment for First Lady Kim Keon-hee's family in a highway project and show respect for regional residents.The floor leader made the call while speaking to reporters on Monday after some party leaders said the project, which was scrapped by land minister Won Hee-ryong in response to the claims by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), could be reconsidered only after the DP apologizes.Yun directed blame for the land minister's decision to terminate the project toward the many hurdles and controversies that arose in the wake of the DP's incitement of fake news.Asked about the reconsideration, the floor leader referred to protests against the cancellation by local residents on a visit to the DP headquarters the previous day.Regarding speculation that the fate of the project could be decided by a resident vote, Yun said there has yet to be an official discussion within the party.He then mentioned reports confirming that the DP-affiliated former Yangpyeong county mayor Chung Dong-kyun and his family own land near the initial highway endpoint before it was changed, urging the opposition to first clarify related allegations.